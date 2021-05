Swift Prepared Foods has opened a new 68-million-dollar bacon plant in northern Missouri’s Moberly. The new site includes nearly 200 new jobs. Governor Mike Parson stopped in Moberly Monday afternoon for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening…

Swift is also building an Italian meats plant in nearby Columbia. The company used state incentives for the project, including withholdings, tax credits, workforce recruitment and training.

