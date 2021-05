Cotner Electric will be replacing a traffic signal cabinet at the Mt. Auburn and Independence intersection today. Power will need to be turned off and this intersection will turn into a four way stop. Work is expected to be complete by late afternoon. You are encouraged to consider an alternate route.

