WOMAN ATTEMPTS TO RUN OVER DEPUTY IN WAYNE COUNTY

A woman is in custody in Wayne County after allegedly attempting to hit a police officer with a vehicle.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, deputies arrested Brittany Eads, of Williamsville, last Friday on an active warrant. During the arrest, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle she was in and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

She bonded out of jail on Sunday. The next day, deputies made contact with her and conducted a search. During the search, deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Finch says that Eads resisted arrest and attempted to run the deputies over with her vehicle.

She was taken into custody and booked in the Wayne County Jail on a no bond warrant for 2nd degree assault, as well as drug charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!