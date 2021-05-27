Men Who Fled from Traffic Stop Arrested

Two men who were being sought after allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop have turned themselves in to authorities.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 25-year-old Lavance Davenport, Jr., was driving a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding early Saturday morning. He and 20-year-old Jordan Harmon reportedly fled the scene on foot, abandoning the vehicle, which had guns inside it.

Deputies say both men turned themselves in to the Sheriff’s Department Wednesday afternoon since arrest warrants had been issued.

They were both charged with evading police . Davenport was additionally charged with speeding 26 mph over the speed limit, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, , and reckless driving.

They were lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

