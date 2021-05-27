School is out, construction is in at R-1

At the May 13 New Madrid County R-1 School Board meeting, approval was given for summer improvements. The work was made possible through the passage last June of Proposition Safe and Secure Schools, a no-tax increase bond issue.

Planned work includes new entryways for each building , additional visitor parking at the New Madrid County Central High School, enlarging a culvert to reduce flooding problems at the campus’ entrance and construction of a building at the Middle School to serve as an emergency shelter for students from the Middle School and High School and as a multi-use area for the Middle School.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!