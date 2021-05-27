School is out, construction is in at R-1
At the May 13 New Madrid County R-1 School Board meeting, approval was given for summer improvements. The work was made possible through the passage last June of Proposition Safe and Secure Schools, a no-tax increase bond issue.
Planned work includes new entryways for each building , additional visitor parking at the New Madrid County Central High School, enlarging a culvert to reduce flooding problems at the campus’ entrance and construction of a building at the Middle School to serve as an emergency shelter for students from the Middle School and High School and as a multi-use area for the Middle School.