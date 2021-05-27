Thursday, May 27th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Clearwater, FL — A Florida Woman battered her boyfriend with “soiled dog pads” during a late-night confrontation that also included the victim getting sprayed in the face with Windex. Investigators say that 60-year-old Ann Walsh attacked her 64-year-old beau inside the couple’s Clearwater apartment last Thursday evening.

Walsh was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the county jail, where she remains locked up in lieu of $5,000 bond. As detailed in an arrest affidavit, Walsh engaged in a “physical altercation” with the victim while he sat on their couch. The retiree, cops allege, “took soiled dog pads and threw them at the victim.”

During a post-arrest interview, Walsh reportedly copped to also spraying her boyfriend in the face with Windex. A judge has ordered Walsh to have no contact with the victim, who apparently was not injured during the dog pad incident. Walsh’s rap sheet includes several prior domestic battery arrests, all of which involve the man identified as the victim in the alleged May 20 attack.

Getting hit with soiled dog pads is absolutely disgusting. Nobody should have to deal with anything soiled unless you’re changing a baby’s diaper…or the president’s diaper.

