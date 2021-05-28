Ashcroft Reminds Missourians to Beware of Payment Scams

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is reminding Missourians that the Business Services Division in his office will never ask for payment by gift card.

Business Services, which oversees filings for all businesses in Missouri, has recently received complaints from some Missourians who have misdialed the toll-free number and been asked to pay for services using Walmart gift cards.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers convince victims to buy gift cards and then ask for the numbers on the back, so they can steal the money loaded on the cards.

“We will never ask you to pay by using a gift card,” Ashcroft said. “We have multiple forms of payment that our staff will direct you to use, including our e-payment system or by mail. Our fee schedule and any convenience fees are available on our website.”

The fee schedule and any convenience fees may be found at sos.mo.gov/business/corporations/forms.

The Business Services Division may be reached by calling (866) 223-6535 or emailing corporations@sos.mo.gov.

