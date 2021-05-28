MO legislators want special session to ban critical race theory

Missouri’s Education committee chairs want Governor Parson to call a special legislative session to ban K-12 public school teachings about critical race theory. State Representative Chuck Basye and State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin oppose lesson plans about racial inequalities embedded in American history and society. In a letter to the governor, Basye calls the curriculum divisive and radical.

House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade says teaching the truth about America requires recognizing unpleasant aspects of our collective past that have been downplayed or suppressed. She says bills to censor these chapters of history failed this year for good reason.

