Northwest Missouri Lawmaker Says Wayfair Bill is Huge

Landmark Missouri Wayfair legislation that fully implements the local use tax on internet sales is on Governor Parson’s desk. The bill sponsor, State Representative J. Eggleston, has worked on the bill for three years.

44 states now have the measure, and Missouri would be the 45th state when the governor signs it. Governor Parson called for Wayfair’s passage during his State of the State Address, citing the unfair advantage that online retailers have over Missouri small businesses

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!