A bill awaiting the governor’s approval addresses Missourians in the military, everything from supporting their kids to creating a state agency just for the National Guard. Senator Bill White from Joplin sponsored the legislation.

Senator White says the military presence in the state is important– especially on the local level. White is optimistic that Governor Parson will sign the 11-part bill.

