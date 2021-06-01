Do It For Dom Disc Golf Tournament

Sign up for the 8th Annual Dominic Hooper Memorial Scholarship Disc Golf Tournament on June 12 at Scott City Park! Check in starts at 8:30a, tee off time at 9am. This is a singles tournament. Receive a shirt with your registration, along with 2 rounds of disc golf and lunch provided between rounds.

Cash prizes and trophies awarded to 1st place in each division. Enter the Ace Pool, win door prizes and mulligans are available for purchase. All proceeds go to the Dominic Hooper Memorial Scholarship Fund for Scott City High School students in memory of Dominic Hooper.



To register call Chris at 573-979-1996 or Sara at 573-450-0906. Or sign up HERE

