Producers in many other states are dealing with drought conditions, but that can not be said for Missouri. Pat Guinan is the University of Missouri State Climatologist.

Damp weather across much of the state is giving way to some cooler temperatures lately in Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!