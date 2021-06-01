Governor Parson Praises Delta Peanut’s Decision to Build $50 Million Plant in Southeast Missouri’s Kennett

Missouri’s poorest region is getting an economic boost, with a 50-million dollar peanut processing plant that’s being built in Kennett. Delta Peanut held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for the facility, which will create at least 50 new jobs. Governor Mike Parson praises the news, saying that the average salary will be 37-thousand dollars.

In addition to the 50 new jobs at Delta Peanut, a dozen fulltime state and federal inspectors will also be hired for the site. Construction is also set to begin soon for a new 25-million dollar hospital in Kennett.

