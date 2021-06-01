Man sentenced seven years in prison for punching young boy in the face
A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the assault of a 12-year-old street dancer last July. 28-year-old Cedric Moore Jr. pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault on May 10th. The assault was captured on video. The video shows the 12-year-old dancing on the corner of Main Street near Independence Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. About a minute into the footage, the video shows Moore stepping out of a black SUV stopped in the street. The 12-year-old danced until Moore moved to the side of him and swung his first into the 12-year-old’s face. Moore then ran back to the car and sat in its passenger seat before the driver sped away. The dancer suffered a nosebleed and minor concussion. Moore faced felony charges of second-degree assault and first-degree child endangerment. He is currently held at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.