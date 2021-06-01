Man sentenced seven years in prison for punching young boy in the face

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the assault of a 12-year-old street dancer last July. 28-year-old Cedric Moore Jr. pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault on May 10th. The assault was captured on video. The video shows the 12-year-old dancing on the corner of Main Street near Independence Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. About a minute into the footage, the video shows Moore stepping out of a black SUV stopped in the street. The 12-year-old danced until Moore moved to the side of him and swung his first into the 12-year-old’s face. Moore then ran back to the car and sat in its passenger seat before the driver sped away. The dancer suffered a nosebleed and minor concussion. Moore faced felony charges of second-degree assault and first-degree child endangerment. He is currently held at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!