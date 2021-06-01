Wanted man facing felony charges walks away from Poplar Bluff hospital

Authorities in Butler and Mississippi Counties are asking for help in finding a man who has violent tendencies. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reports that 24-year-old Ruben Ramirez was admitted to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center around 1 pm on Thursday for a 96-hour commitment order. Officials say that about 30 minutes later, Ramirez was discharged despite facing felony charges. He then walked away from the facility. He was being held in jail on an unlawful use of a weapon charge with a $5,000 cash or surety bond. Ramirez is described as a 5’9” male, weighing 240 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and dark complexion. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit with bright orange jail shoes when he was discharged. Officials say that Ramirez has violent tendencies and if you see him, you should not engage, but rather contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776 or the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 573-785-8444.

