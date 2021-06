An East Prairie man died Monday night in a one-vehicle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year-old Conor Chance was traveling northbound on Miller Road, east of East Prairie, when he left the right side of the roadway and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt. This is the 25th fatality for Troop E this year.

