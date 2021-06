The governor says Missouri’s 2021 legislative session was a productive one.

Missouri is the only state in the nation without a PDMP, which is a prescription drug monitoring program. It’s an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state. Governor Parson also praises the Legislature for approving a 12-point-five cent per gallon gasoline tax increase.

