The recent increase in rain around Missouri is expected to impact fishing. Randolph County Conservation Agent Zack Barnes says the rain has not done anglers any favors at some Missouri lakes.

Barnes suggests making sure your boat has all of the required safety equipment, including life jackets for everyone on board.

