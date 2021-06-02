MO bill aims to crack down on CDL drivers convicted of human trafficking
A bill awaiting action by Governor Parson would crack down on drivers with a commercial vehicle license who are convicted of human trafficking. State Representative Becky Ruth sponsored the bill. She says drivers with a CDL license are often involved in sex trafficking
The bill also penalizes people with a CDL that drive their commercial vehicles and are caught on drugs, alcohol, and other substances, or having controlled substances.