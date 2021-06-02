Preliminary Reports Indicate Six Traffic Fatalities, One Boating Fatality, & One Drowning Over Memorial Day Weekend

Six people died in traffic crashes over the 2021 Memorial Day weekend counting period of 6 p.m., Friday, May 28, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated the following over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday weekend:

Traffic Statistics

Crashes — 270

Injuries — 82

Fatalities — 4

DWI — 112

Drug Arrests — 77

[Note: Springfield Police Department and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department each investigated a traffic fatality.]

Boating Statistics

Crashes — 10

Injuries — 2

Fatality — 1

Drowning — 1

BWI — 8

Drug Arrests — 2

(Note: During the 2020 counting period, the Patrol investigated 310 traffic crashes, which included 126 injuries and six of the 10 fatalities. Troopers made 118 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the 2020 Memorial Day holiday: Marine operations troopers investigated 11 boating crashes involving seven injuries and one fatality; and arrested 11 people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. One person drowned over the 2020 Memorial Day holiday.)

Troopers investigated four of the six traffic crash fatalities. One fatality occurred in each of the following areas: Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, MO, and Troop F, Jefferson City, MO. The remaining two fatalities were investigated by the Springfield Police Department and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

One person drowned Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Iron County, MO. No further details are available at this time.

One boating fatality occurred on Sunday, May 30, 2021, on Rinquelin Trail Lake in Maries County. Paul W. Becker, 77, of Crocker, MO, died after he fell overboard and didn’t resurface.

There were no traffic fatalities within the counting period on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Two traffic fatalities occurred on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Brenda E. Mahoney, 55, of Wentzville, MO, died when the vehicle she was driving struck another vehicle headon, then struck a third vehicle before it traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Mahoney’s vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Missouri Highway 364 east of Bryan Road in St. Charles County at the time of the crash. A St. Charles County paramedic pronounced Mahoney dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries; the third driver sustained minor injuries. All three drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Barry W. Light, 32, of Pevely, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating struck a concrete traffic barrier. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 just after the 11st Street exit in St. Louis, MO. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated.

Two fatalities occurred on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Timmy L. McIntire, 29, of Rockville, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating ran off the right side of the roadway. McIntire was ejected from the vehicle. Both vehicle and driver then struck a utility pole. McIntire was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred southwest of the intersection of W. Vernon Avenue and Fourth Street in Rockville, which is located in Bates County.

Nathaniel L. Linkins, 20, of Republic, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating struck the curb as it a came around a curve. The motorcycle traveled onto the grass median and struck a tree. Linkins was thrown from the motorcycle; he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Debris from the motorcycle then struck a northbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt; she was not injured. The crash occurred at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Broadmoor in Green County. The Springfield Police Department investigated.

Two fatalities occurred on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. Leonard R. Byars, 80, of Eldridge, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway. Byars overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway, then ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Byers was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Medical Examiner Jason Funke pronounced Byars deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Missouri Route D north of Jack North Road in Eldridge, which is in Camden County.

Conor P. Chance, 21, of East Prairie, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree. It is unknown whether or not Chance was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker pronounced Chance deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Miller Road north of East Prairie, in Mississippi County.

