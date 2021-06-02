Sikeston man charged after allegedly running over woman
The Standard Democrat reports that a preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Sikeston man facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a woman with a vehicle in Charleston. 34-year-old Ronald Taylor was charged with first degree domestic assault with serious physical injury, armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle, possession of meth, and making a false report. On May 23th, an officer with Charleston Department of Public Safety investigated a domestic disturbance in the parking lot of Pilot Truck Stop in Charleston where a 46-year-old female was reportedly run over. Taylor was later arrested and placed in jail with bond set at $500,000 cash only. The female was transported for medical attention with serious injuries. The matter is still under investigation. Taylor was arraigned on May 26th where he entered a plea of not guilty. A preliminary hearing and bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 16th.