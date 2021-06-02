Sikeston man charged after allegedly running over woman

The Standard Democrat reports that a preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Sikeston man facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a woman with a vehicle in Charleston. 34-year-old Ronald Taylor was charged with first degree domestic assault with serious physical injury, armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle, possession of meth, and making a false report. On May 23th, an officer with Charleston Department of Public Safety investigated a domestic disturbance in the parking lot of Pilot Truck Stop in Charleston where a 46-year-old female was reportedly run over. Taylor was later arrested and placed in jail with bond set at $500,000 cash only. The female was transported for medical attention with serious injuries. The matter is still under investigation. Taylor was arraigned on May 26th where he entered a plea of not guilty. A preliminary hearing and bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 16th.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!