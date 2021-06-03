ISP Investigate officer involved shooting in Mount Vernon

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 7 Investigations was requested by the Mt. Vernon Police Department (MVPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting. Yesterday around 2:40 a.m., MVPD officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1800 block of South 10th Street in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. A preliminary investigation indicates a MVPD officer encountered an individual who matched the description of the suspect involved in the armed robbery. As the MVPD officer approached the suspect, 55-year-old Fredrick Goss of Mt. Vernon, he fled on foot. The MVPD officer chased Goss on foot. During the foot chase, gunfire was exchanged between Goss and the MVPD officer. Goss was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The MVPD officer was uninjured. A firearm was recovered at the scene along with evidence relating to the armed robbery. ISP Zone 7 Investigations is leading this open and on-going investigation. No additional information will be released at this time by ISP Zone 7.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!