Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program available again

Senior Missourians with low incomes are now eligible for $50 towards the purchase of fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey this summer. Through the Missouri Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, Seniors in the Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Mid-Missouri regions can apply. Sami Jo Freeman of the Department of Agriculture explains.

Vouchers for Seniors will be available through Sept. 30 and must be redeemed by Oct. 31st. The State Department of Agriculture website has more details.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!