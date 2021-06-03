Ste. Genevieve sanctuary rescues Tiger King tiger

Ste. Genevieve’s Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary now houses a star-adjacent tiger. After a raid of Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, last month, one of the rescued big cats is at the sanctuary. The park became famous last year because of the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seized 68 large cats, including one jaguar, from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe’s Tiger King Park. Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary transported one male tiger from Oklahoma to its facility in Ste. Genevieve. The Lowes, who appeared on the docuseries, faced three inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture since December. The inspections found the Lowes failed to provide the cats with “timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter from inclement weather sufficient in size to allow them to engage in normal behavior.” Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary worked with several other accredited sanctuaries across the nation to perform a large-scale rescue of the big cats. Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is the only Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries verified tiger sanctuary in Missouri. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!