MO could join 49 other states by improving access to mental health services
Missouri is the only state in the nation not enforcing a federal law requiring health insurance companies to cover mental health the same as any other medical conditions. The Legislature passed two bills this year that would ban health insurance companies from using loopholes to avoid paying for mental health services or make it difficult for customers to get the services. Kansas City State Senator Greg Razer added the provision.
The bills await a decision by Governor Parson.