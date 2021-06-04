Texas men arrested in Cape County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers took two Texas men into custody Wednesday night for alleged drug offenses. A Patrol report said troopers arrested 33-year-old Preston Mason and 34-year-old Perry Mason, both of Arlington, Texas, at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County. They cited Preston Mason for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display valid plates and Perry Masson for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Both were taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.