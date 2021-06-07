Autism Center Grand Opening in Cape Girardeau

Autism Support Now (ASN), a therapy clinic for children on the Autism Spectrum offers individualized behavioral treatment programs based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). ASN is committed to being a Best-in-Class service provider to their clients. Serving children ages 18 months to 14 years of age, ASN provides behavioral interventions and skill acquisition in areas such as social skills, language, play skills, academic skills, and adaptive behaviors to assist in more independent living. ASN is one of only a handful of organizations that provide services to Medicaid eligible children.

What: ASN Grand Opening Open House

When: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 4:00-6:00 PM

Where: 3037 Lexington Ave, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 – 573-708-7250

The new location has a main floor and a full sized-basement which allows ASN to separate clients into two different groups based on the ABA services needed. The main level is reserved for clients seeking Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI), an intensive ABA model that focuses on helping their younger clients reach developmental milestones, acquire functional communication, and decrease maladaptive behaviors. All of these skills are targeted through play in a fun and exciting environment. The lower level is reserved for clients in the need of adaptive, social, academic, and other basic living skills, along with teaching self-management skills with task and routine completion, problem solving, grooming responsibilities, and de-escalation of challenging behaviors. With the new space, there is a full-size kitchen where clients are taught independent skills, an adaptive skills room resembling a bedroom and laundry room, and a playground to teach social interactions and motor movements.

