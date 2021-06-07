Cape Girardeau man sentenced for possessing firearm

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to over 4 years in prison on Friday. 25-year-old Garrick Madison pleaded guilty in February to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 7, 2020, an officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety made a traffic stop on a vehicle for having a defective license plate lamp. Madison was a passenger in the vehicle. During a consent search of the vehicle, the officer located a black Remington pistol concealed underneath the passenger seat where Madison was sitting. The officer asked the occupants who the gun belonged to. At this point, Madison turned around and placed his hands behind his back and began walking toward the officer. The officer took this as a non-verbal admission that the gun belonged to Madison. Madison’s criminal history includes felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest by fleeing in Scott County, and he is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

