Herrin Police investigate last week shooting

Police in Herrin, IL, are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last week. It happened at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Tyler Street. Police say when they arrived at the scene they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Police found a single spent shell casing at the scene and are now asking residents in the area with video surveillance systems to notify them if those surveillance systems recorded anything that might help the investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!