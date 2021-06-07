In-person visits resume at Missouri’s 20 state prisons

Missouri’s 20 state prisons are offering in-person visits, with some rules. Due to the pandemic, some inmates have not had in-person visits in more than one year. Prisoners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can have visitors, including children. Masks and on-site health screenings are required. Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says visits must be scheduled in advance.

Pojmann says about 55-percent of the offender population has been vaccinated.

