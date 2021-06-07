Poplar Bluff man arrested for drugs on Saturday

A Poplar Bluff man was arrested Saturday evening for multiple drug related charges. 51-year-old Michael Taylor was charged with possession of a controlled substance for 8 pills of hydrocodone, possession of a controlled substance for 1 pill of diazepam, possession of a controlled substance for 1 pill of xanax, driving while intoxicated – drugs, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to stay on the right side of the road. He was taken to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on a 12 hour hold.

