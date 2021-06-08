James “Jim” Schultz Retires After More Than Twenty Years with Saint Francis Healthcare System

After working at Saint Francis Healthcare System for more than 20 years, James Schultz, MDiv, retired on May 28, 2021. Schultz served as the Chaplain for Pastoral Services. Schultz began his career at Saint Francis in 1999 as a Chaplain, responsible for providing spiritual and emotional needs for patients, families and staff, and remained in his same role for the duration of his time at the Healthcare System.

Prior to his career with Saint Francis, Schultz served at churches in the Springfield, MO and St. Louis areas, and eventually settled in Cape Girardeau which was a life-long plan of both Jim and his wife. Schultz also held prior Chaplain positions at Southeast Hospital and Missouri Delta Medical Center.

When asked what advice he had for someone who may be interested in following a similar career path to his, Schultz said, “Pursue a degree in Theology, enroll in Clinical Pastoral Education and gain experience in multiple settings. Exposure to multiple settings can be especially beneficial. “Discussing his time at Saint Francis and what he enjoyed the most from day-to-day, Schultz said, “The beauty of this job is that each day is different. One may expect the day to go a certain way, but each day can change in a different, unique and special way. Each patient is different and every family is unique.” Gerry Salter, MBA, PT, Vice President of Specialty Practices, said of Schultz, “James brought a constant presence of joy and hope for all that encountered him. Christ truly worked through him during his chaplain ministry at Saint Francis – a sentiment echoed countless times over his 23 years of service.”

Schultz said of retirement, “As I look back, I do believe that I had a sense of call that God has directed my life. During my ministry, I have witnesses, have stood in awe and have seen God’s hand at work. My hope for retirement is to continue to preach and to travel.”

Reflecting on the relationships he’s made while serving at Saint Francis, Schultz said, “I want to express my gratitude to all of the people with Saint Francis Healthcare, and what they have done for me. Thanks so very, very much.”

