Legislature takes steps to make Missouri National Guard its own state agency

The state legislature has taken the first steps to make the Missouri National Guard its own cabinet-level state agency. Senator Bill White’s bill includes the structure, but the next step would be allowing citizens to vote on it, since it’s a change to the constitution

The Legislature passed this as part of a larger bill to help service members who live in Missouri. Senator White says the Missouri National Guard needs an equal seat at the table with other state agencies. Legislative leaders plan to put this issue on the 2022 General Election ballot to make it official.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!