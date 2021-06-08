Missouri first lady gives more event details about the state’s 200th birthday
Missouri is gearing up for a special birthday on August 10th – 200 years of being a state. There will be events in every Missouri county to celebrate the big day. First Lady Teresa Parson says due to the pandemic, a parade and ball to celebrate the governor’s inauguration were postponed in January. They will be held outdoors on September 18 in Jefferson City – with a bicentennial theme.
Other bicentennial events throughout the rest of the year include a 200-mile bike ride, a time capsule, parades, and the state fair will also include a bicentennial theme. More information about the events is on missouri2021.org.