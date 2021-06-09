MO astronaut talks about his experience aboard the International Space Station

One year ago, Missouri astronaut Bob Behnken was in space as part of a historic mission. Behnken piloted the first commercial space launch with astronauts aboard and the first U.S. space mission in nearly a decade. He said he missed his family and many other things while aboard the International Space Station.

Behnken’s wife, Megan, is currently in space. She piloted a four-person crew in the same spacecraft as Behnken and sat in the same seat as he did.

