Wednesday, June 9th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Harris County, TX — A Texas woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a nail salon owner during an argument over prices. 21-year-old Joana Vara and her 20-year-old sister Quetzali Vara got into a feud with the male owner of the Harris County business on May 29th after they got manicures and pedicures.

Joana paid for the services, left the store, then returned and shot the man as he tried to force her back outside. The siblings fled the scene in Ford Fusion. The victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Authorities said that last Thursday, Joana was busted and charged with aggravated assault.

Quetzali was also arrested the same day, though not in connection to the nail salon assault. The report said that she was charged with evading arrest during a traffic stop.

