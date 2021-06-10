The Shawnee Hills Arts Council and Anna Arts Center are sponsoring the Little Mr. and Miss Annabelle Festival Pageant for 4-7 years old at the Anna Arts Center in Anna, IL tonight at 6:30 p.m. The areas of competition are “Outfit of Choice” and “Fun Onstage Question”. The Entry Fee is $10 and your child should register the Day of the Pageant at the Anna Arts Center from 4:30 to 5:30 PM. The participants will practice from 5:30 to 6 PM and a snack will be provided. At 6:30 the pageant will begin. All contestants will receive a participation prize.

