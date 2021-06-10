Missouri’s Governor Plans to Meet Personally with State Health Director Candidate Soon
Missouri’s governor says the next state health director will have a unique opportunity to rebuild the entire department. Governor Mike Parson said he wants to fill the position as quickly as possible, adding that he will meet personally with a candidate “in the very near future.”
Robert Knodell has been serving as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ (DHSS) acting director since April, when former director Dr. Randall Williams resigned.