Scott City man arrested for alleged drugs

A Scott City man was taken into custody Tuesday night on several controlled substance citations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers arrested 61-year-old Timothy Plaskie in Mississippi County at about 10:30 p.m. They cited him for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to drive on the right half of roadway, and failure to wear a seat belt. He was taken to Mississippi County Jail and released.

