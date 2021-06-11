Bollinger County man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon

A Marble Hill man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for a firearm charge. 36-year-old Eric Castulik pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On November 18, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Castulik’s residence. He was home at the time and investigators seized two firearms along with a small quantity of meth. One of the firearms, a Smith & Wesson, .22 caliber rifle, was loaded with an extended capacity magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition. Castulik admitted he knew he was a convicted felon and it was unlawful for him to possess firearms.

