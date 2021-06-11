Missouri House Members Hear Details about Major Broadband Needs

State officials say Missouri ranks in the bottom five for access to low-cost internet. A Missouri House interim committee held its first hearing yesterday in Jefferson City on the broadband issue, and learned that only 55 percent of Missourians have access to a low-cost internet plan. Committee Chairman Louis Riggs said affordability is a barrier to access.

The state broadband director testifies that affordability is a major issue for some Missouri families, and that a public awareness campaign is underway about federal grants residents can apply for.

