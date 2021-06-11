Ste. Genevieve French Heritage Festival features Creole music, food, tours and games

The historic river town of Ste. Genevieve is holding its first festival since the pandemic began. The French Heritage Festival is this weekend and organizer Sandra Cabot says they are expecting one their best turnouts because people are ready to explore.

The festival celebrates the influence of French settlers to the area, including in music. Cabot says the settlement is significant to Missouri history. Ste Genevieve is the site of many festivals in the warmer weather months.

