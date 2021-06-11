West Park Mall going on auction block
West Park Mall is going to be up for auction later this month. The 40-year-old mall will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction. To be more specific, all but about a 100,000-square-foot section of the mall that houses J.C. Penney will be included in the sale; that portion of the building is under separate ownership. The two-day virtual sale of the remaining 409,000-square-foot structure and surrounding property, including parking for more than 3,400 vehicles, will start June 28. The minimum bid will be $1.5 million, but it’s believed it will take substantially more to win the auction. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.