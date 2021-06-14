Illinois Police looking for burglary suspects

The Williamson County Sheriff’s office is looking for help in attempting to identify suspects and a vehicle involved in an attempted burglary. The alleged incident took place early Thursday morning at Mike’s Guns, located on Pittsburg Road in Marion, IL. The sheriff reports that five suspects exited an SUV and attempted to break-in. After failing in that attempt, they returned to their vehicle and then attempted to ram the reinforced security gates on the front door. It doesn’t appear the suspects entered the business.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!