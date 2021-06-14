Lenco building damaged in fire

The Southeast Missourian reports that a fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. Friday in the Lenco building, along with a nearby transformer in Jackson. The incident resulted in no reported injuries and was contained within 15 minutes of arrival. There was an explosion that caused the fire. It began in the back room, where products are painted. An employee was in the room when the explosion occurred, and another was in the parking lot and was nearly hit by flying debris. Jackson Fire arrived on scene within four minutes of the call and was accompanied by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Protection. The explosion, the cause of which is still being investigated, caused the fire to spread to a nearby transformer. The power to the building was cut off in response.

