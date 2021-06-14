Missouri has Disbursed $22.5 Million in CARES Act Broadband Funding to Health Clinics, Libraries and Schools

Missouri’s broadband director says the state has distributed more than 22-million dollars in state CARES Act funding to health clinics, libraries, schools and to higher education. Broadband director Tim Arbeiter testifies that four-million dollars has been distributed to 38 health clinics across the state, for thousands of hotspots.

Director Arbeiter testified Thursday before a Missouri House broadband development committee in Jefferson City. He says more than 392-thousand Missourians lack high-speed internet, down from 587-thousand in 2018.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!