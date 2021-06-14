Missouri has Disbursed $22.5 Million in CARES Act Broadband Funding to Health Clinics, Libraries and Schools
Missouri’s broadband director says the state has distributed more than 22-million dollars in state CARES Act funding to health clinics, libraries, schools and to higher education. Broadband director Tim Arbeiter testifies that four-million dollars has been distributed to 38 health clinics across the state, for thousands of hotspots.
Director Arbeiter testified Thursday before a Missouri House broadband development committee in Jefferson City. He says more than 392-thousand Missourians lack high-speed internet, down from 587-thousand in 2018.