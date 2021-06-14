Missouri’s Governor Signs Agriculture Legislation Limiting Inspections to MDA, DNR, USDA and Sheriffs

Saying that agriculture is the “heart and soul” of Missouri, Governor Mike Parson has signed legislation into law that prevents third parties from inspecting agriculture facilities like livestock and eggs. Governor Parson says people don’t have a right to trespass on farmers’ property and spread propaganda.

The governor spoke at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, where he was joined by the bill sponsors, State Representative Kent Haden and State Senator Jeanie Riddle.

