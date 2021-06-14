Monday, June 14th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Umatilla, FL — A 21-year-old Florida Woman who was naked from the waist down inside a Circle K told a cop that “another deputy told her it was fine to do that.” Responding to a 1:30 a.m. “naked woman in public” call last Thursday, police found Kendall Mabry sans pants or underwear inside the convenience store in Umatilla, a city about 45 miles from Orlando.

A Circle K clerk and a sheriff’s deputy both reported seeing Mabry emerge from the store’s bathroom “with no pants or underwear on.” When asked about her state of undress, Mabry reportedly “stated that another deputy told her it was fine to do that.” Mabry, police reported, smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred. Additionally, “the smell of marijuana was coming out of her vehicle.”

Mabry’s pants were found inside her car. Mabry, who lives five miles from the Circle K, was arrested for disorderly intoxication and booked into the county jail, from which she was released after posting $500 bond. Mabry, who has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor count, was not charged for going pantsless inside the store.

