Interstate 55 Southbound Onramp at Center Junction to Close Next Week

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri, continues with a southbound onramp closure planned beginning Monday, June 21. Weather permitting, the Interstate 55 southbound onramp will close while contractor crews complete paving the ramp. The ramp will close at 5 a.m. Monday, June 21 and remain closed until Friday, June 25 at 6 p.m. All other ramps will remain open. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

