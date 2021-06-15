Neelyville man drowns after boat capsizes in Ripley County

A 61-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon, after his boat capsized on a private lake in Ripley County. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that authorities received an emergency call, at around noon of a possible drowning in the area of Glen Holland Lake, 9 miles west of Doniphan. Authorities say Teddy McComb of Neelyville, along with his passenger were thrown into the water after his boat capsized. He began to struggle and did not resurface after he submerged. McComb was located around 2 pm and was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson. The incident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division and the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department. McComb was not wearing a safety device when he drowned. This is the first boating fatality for Troop E this year.

